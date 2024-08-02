BMO Capital Markets Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $86.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

