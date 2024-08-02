BMO Capital Markets Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $163.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.74. 158,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.72. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

