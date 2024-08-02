BMO Capital Markets Lowers Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$42.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

BDGI traded down C$2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.59. 150,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$31.77 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

