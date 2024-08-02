BMO Capital Markets Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $480.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $491.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $395.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.51 and its 200 day moving average is $492.46. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Saia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

