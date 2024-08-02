BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2368 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Shares of NYSEARCA BKUI opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $49.74.
