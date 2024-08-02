Bodycote plc (BOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bodycote Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 687 ($8.84) on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 545 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 774 ($9.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,551.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 716.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 682.16.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.61) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 620 ($7.98) to GBX 710 ($9.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Bodycote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.