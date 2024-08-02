Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.68 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS.

Booking Trading Down 9.2 %

BKNG traded down $336.05 on Friday, hitting $3,328.13. 788,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,881.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,690.58. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,041.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

