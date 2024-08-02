Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $4,100.00 at DA Davidson

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,039.73.

BKNG stock traded down $336.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,328.13. The company had a trading volume of 790,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,859. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,881.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,690.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

