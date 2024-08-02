Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00. The stock had previously closed at $3,664.18, but opened at $3,311.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Booking shares last traded at $3,425.47, with a volume of 79,410 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,085.96.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,881.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,690.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

