Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.81 and last traded at $112.88. 411,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 802,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,361,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,779,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

