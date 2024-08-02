BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.35.

BWA traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. 833,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.66%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

