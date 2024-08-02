BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $36.00. BorgWarner shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 403,568 shares.

The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $75,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after buying an additional 670,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $14,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.