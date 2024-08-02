BP (NYSE:BP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised BP to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 12.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

