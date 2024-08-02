BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. BP has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

BP Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. BP has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

