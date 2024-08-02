Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Braze has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,799. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

