BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 8,270,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 956,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get BRC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

BRC Price Performance

BRCC stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.22. BRC has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRC by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.