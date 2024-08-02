BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.90. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 371,609 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 63.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
