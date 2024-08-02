BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.72

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 47069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $239,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

