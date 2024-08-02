BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,126. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BrightView

Institutional Trading of BrightView

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,857,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth about $6,673,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BV

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.