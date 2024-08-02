Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $2.11-2.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.110-2.140 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

