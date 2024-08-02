Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.410-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BNL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.18. 1,300,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

BNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

