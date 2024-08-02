Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

BYFC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

