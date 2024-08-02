Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $9.63

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $6.84 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,728 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $3,184,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 124,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,236,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

