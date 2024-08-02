Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Target Price at $37.67

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,065,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,068 shares of company stock worth $874,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 336,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

