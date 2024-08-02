Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $30.04

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

