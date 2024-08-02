Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 781

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.05).

Several brokerages recently commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.61) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.29) to GBX 790 ($10.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Lancashire news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 18,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £114,250.17 ($146,964.46). Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 618.80 ($7.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 611.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 614.88. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 527.50 ($6.79) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($8.88).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

