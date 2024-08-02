Brokerages Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Target Price at $65.50

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

PRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.25.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

