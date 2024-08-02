Brokerages Set Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vestis

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 622,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $6,491,068.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,591,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,052,818.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 622,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,491,068.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,591,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,052,818.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $215,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,103.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,810,579 shares of company stock worth $28,301,263.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VSTS opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vestis has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestis will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

