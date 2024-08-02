Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,800,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,222,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.