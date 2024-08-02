Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 153.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 185,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,612. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

