BTIG Research Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,025.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,944.17.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $170.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,776.14. 957,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,645.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,619.87.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $1.76. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

