Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $183.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.