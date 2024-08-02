Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $242.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.87.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.81. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 114.6% during the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 56.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 33.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

