Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.17 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $616.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $141,468.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $159,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,483. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $141,468.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,968,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2,365.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,760,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

