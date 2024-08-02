C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $103.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 605,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,610. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

