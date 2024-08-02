Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Price Down 10.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $362.77 and last traded at $362.77. Approximately 4,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 111,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.56.

The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.43 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cable One

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 31.4% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.59. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

