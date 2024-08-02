Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

