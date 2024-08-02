California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 33,494 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Kenvue worth $61,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 484,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $914,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 53.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 24.4% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 468,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,984,119. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

