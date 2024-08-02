California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,621 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Roblox worth $25,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5,922.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 668,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 657,837 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,146,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,140,000 after purchasing an additional 162,611 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 77.5% in the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roblox by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,737,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 4.0 %

Roblox stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.