California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 650 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $48,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.18. 94,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,616. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.52. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

