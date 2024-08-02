California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Pure Storage worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Capmk downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,052 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

