California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Cummins worth $63,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $25.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.90. 193,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.79. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.69.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

