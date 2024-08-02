California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Sysco worth $68,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 92,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.