California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.71 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

USFD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.