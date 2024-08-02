California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.29 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $33.52 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

