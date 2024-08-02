California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.44 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 568,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Mosaic worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 232,949 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Mosaic by 523.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 181,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 223,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.