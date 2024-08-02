California State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.62 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.20.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ESS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $292.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.94 and a 200 day moving average of $252.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

