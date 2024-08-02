California State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.03 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,289 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $28,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,719. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

