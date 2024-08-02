California State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.47 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Exelon worth $51,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 196,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 284,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,510. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

