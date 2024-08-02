California State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.96 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CDW worth $54,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

CDW stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.81. 78,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.